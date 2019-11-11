Daily Dividend Report: WY, HVT, LOW, CBT, BMI

Weyerhaeuser today announced that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on December 20, 2019, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on December 6, 2019.

Havertys announced today that, on November 8, 2019, its board of directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.20 per share on the common stock and $0.19 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable December 11, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2019. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifty-five cents ($0.55) per share, payable February 5, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 22, 2020.

On Friday, November 8, 2019, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 13, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Badger Meter, today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of seventeen cents per share, payable on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2019.

