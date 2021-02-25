Daily Dividend Report: WST,KDP,BBY,TD,WH

West Pharmaceutical Services, a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a second-quarter 2021 dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 5, 2021, to shareholders of record as of April 21, 2021.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 25% increase in its annualized dividend rate to $0.75 per share, from the current annualized rate of $0.60 per share, effective with the Company's regular quarterly dividend to be announced in the second quarter of 2021, subject to official declaration by the Board of Directors. This 25% increase will result in growth of 12.5% in dividends paid in 2021 and another 11.1% increase in dividends paid in 2022, given the calendar timing of both the increase and dividend payments. Due to KDP's strong free cash flow generation and despite the 25% annualized dividend increase, the Company's dividend payout ratio is expected to remain less than 50% of free cash flow. KDP also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2021.

Today, Best Buy announced its board of directors approved a 27% increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.70 per share. The regular quarterly dividend will be payable on April 8, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2021.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank today announced that a dividend in an amount of seventy-nine cents per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2021, payable on and after April 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2021.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on its common stock, payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021. The cash dividend represents a 100% increase from the $0.08 per share quarterly dividend paid during the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020.

