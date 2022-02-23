West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) has approved a second-quarter 2022 dividend of $0.18 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 20, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand (IR) declared on February 22 a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 (two cents) per share of common stock payable on March 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 9, 2022.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable April 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2022.

Diamondback announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.60 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021 payable on March 11, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2022.

Gildan Activewear has approved a 10% increase in the amount of the current quarterly dividend and has declared a cash dividend of $0.169 per share, payable on April 11, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WST, IR, EMN, FANG, GIL

