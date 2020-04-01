Daily Dividend Report: WSO,OZK,MSM,ET,ALG

Watsco's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.775 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2020. The Company previously announced in February 2020 that its Board approved an 11% increase in its annual dividend rate to $7.10 per share following 2019's record operating cash flow. Watsco has paid dividends for 46 consecutive years. The Company's philosophy is to share increasing amounts of cash flow with shareholders through higher dividends while maintaining a conservative financial position. Future dividends will be considered in light of investment opportunities, cash flow, general economic conditions and the Company's financial condition.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share payable April 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 13, 2020. The dividend of $0.27 per common share represents an increase of $0.01 per common share, or 3.8%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend in each of the last thirty-nine quarters.

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY, a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.75 per share. The $0.75 dividend is payable on April 28, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2020. The ex-dividend date is April 13, 2020.

Energy Transfer today announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.305 per ET common unit, $1.22 on an annualized basis, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. This cash distribution is supported by the company's underlying long-term stable cash flows. Energy Transfer benefits from a fully-integrated business with a diverse mix of earnings, generated by providing midstream services from the well-head to the market. The announced quarterly distribution is consistent with the distribution for the fourth quarter of 2019 and will be paid on May 19, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 7, 2020.

Alamo Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, payable April 29, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2020

