Daily Dividend Report: WSO, LTC, GNL, AFIN, ECOL

Watsco (WSO) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.60 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock. The cash dividend is payable on October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2019.

LTC Properties (LTC) announced that it had declared a monthly cash dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the months of October, November and December 2019, payable on October 31, November 29 and December 31, 2019, respectively, to stockholders of record on October 23, November 21 and December 23, 2019, respectively.

Global Net Lease declared a dividend of $0.5325 per share of common stock payable on October 15, 2019 to common stock holders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2019.

AFIN declared a dividend of $0.0916667 on each share of AFIN's Class A common stock payable on each of October 15, 2019, November 15, 2019 and December 16, 2019 to Class A common stock holders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2019, November 8, 2019 and December 9, 2019, respectively.

US Ecology declared that stockholders of record on October 18, 2019 will receive a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable on October 25, 2019.

