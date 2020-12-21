Daily Dividend Report: WSM,HEI,DOC,WDR,PMT

Williams-Sonoma, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2021. As of November 29, 2020, the Company had 76,597,716 shares of common stock outstanding.

HEICO announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on both classes of its common stock, and that the Company set the date for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, along with the meeting's record date. The dividend is payable on January 21, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 7, 2021. This dividend will be HEICO's 85th consecutive semi-annual cash dividend since 1979.

Physicians Realty Trust announced today that the Company's Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. "We are proud to declare and pay our 30th consecutive quarterly dividend. Our high-quality portfolio of medical office facilities continues to support our health system partners in their delivery of outpatient care while delivering reliable cash flows for our shareholders. We look forward to discussing our fourth quarter and year end 2020 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for February 25, 2021," said John T. Thomas, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be payable on January 20, 2021, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on January 5, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Waddell & Reed Financial approved a quarterly dividend on its Class A common stock of $0.25 per share payable on February 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 11, 2021.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share of beneficial interest for the fourth quarter of 2020. This dividend will be paid on January 29, 2021, to common shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

