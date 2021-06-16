Daily Dividend Report: WRB,HRB,O,IEX,MFA

W. R. Berkley announced today that its Board of Directors has voted to increase the regular cash dividend to an annual rate of 52 cents per share, representing an 8% increase from the present rate. The first regular quarterly cash dividend at the new rate of 13 cents per share will be paid on July 6, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2021. In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on its common stock of 50 cents per share to be paid on July 6, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2021.

H&R Block announced today that its Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 4%, representing the fifth increase in the dividend in six years and a 35% total increase over that time frame. The quarterly cash dividend is now $0.27 per share, payable on July 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2021. The Company has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since it became publicly traded in 1962.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2355 per share from $0.235 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2021. This is the 111th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for July's dividend is June 30, 2021. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.826 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.82 per share. "We remain committed to our company's mission of paying dependable monthly dividends to our shareholders that increase over time," said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. "Our Board of Directors has once again determined that we are able to increase the amount of the monthly dividend to our shareholders, marking the 111th increase since our company's public listing in 1994. With the payment of the July dividend, we will have made 612 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout our 52-year operating history."

IDEX today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per common share. This dividend will be paid July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2021. This dividend represents the company's 107th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

MFA Financial, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on July 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021.

