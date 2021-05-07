Daily Dividend Report: WPM,MCHP,DUK,AXP,NKE,ITW

Wheaton Precious Metals is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarterly cash dividend payment for 2021 of US$0.14 per common share, an increase of 40% relative to the comparable period in 2020 and representing the third quarterly dividend increase in a row.

Microchip Technology, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 41.3 cents per share. The dividend is payable on June 4, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 21, 2021. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003 and has increased its dividend 67 times since its inception.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.965 per share payable on June 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 14, 2021. Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 95 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of American Express has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on August 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2021.

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on July 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.14 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend equates to $4.56 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

