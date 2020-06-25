Daily Dividend Report: WOR,DD,SBUX,KR,CPB

The board of directors of Worthington Industries, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on Sept. 29, 2020, to shareholders of record Sept. 15, 2020. Worthington has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and has paid a quarterly dividend since it became a public company in 1968.

DuPont's board of directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company payable September 15, 2020, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on July 31, 2020.

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.41 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on August 21, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 7, 2020.

The Kroger's Board of Directors approved a dividend increase from 64 to 72 cents per year. The next quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share will be paid on September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2020. Kroger's quarterly dividend has grown at a double-digit compound annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006. This marks the 14th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The company continues to expect, subject to board approval, an increasing dividend over time.

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.35 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Aug. 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business July 15, 2020.

