Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.425 per share, or $1.70 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on Dec. 26, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on Dec. 9, 2022. This is a 3.7% increase from Williams' fourth-quarter 2021 quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, paid in December 2021.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 39 years ago in 1983.

Wells Fargo today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.30 per share, payable Dec. 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on Nov. 4, 2022, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors.

The Kraft Heinz Company announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on Dec. 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of Nov. 25, 2022.

On October 25, 2022, the Amphenol's Board of Directors approved a 5% increase in the Company's quarterly dividend, from $0.20 per share to $0.21 per share. The new dividend amount will be paid on January 11, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WMB,CTAS,WFC,KHC,APH

