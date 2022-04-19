Daily Dividend Report: WHR,PEG,JNJ,CFG,HOPE

Today the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.54 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the second quarter of 2022. Public Service Enterprise Group is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company and PSEG Long Island. All dividends for the second quarter are payable on or before June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2022.

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 6.6% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.06 per share to $1.13 per share. "In recognition of our 2021 results, strong financial position, and confidence in the future of Johnson & Johnson, the Board of Directors has voted to increase the quarterly dividend for the 60th consecutive year," said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer of the company. At the new rate, the indicated dividend on an annual basis is $4.52 per share compared to the previous rate of $4.24 per share. The next quarterly dividend is payable on June 7, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2022. The ex-dividend date is May 23, 2022.

Citizens announced today that its board of directors declared a second quarter 2022 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable on May 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2022.

Hope Bancorp, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The dividend is payable on or about May 12, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2022.

