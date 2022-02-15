Daily Dividend Report: WHR,GPC,ADC,BAX,BR

Today the board of directors of Whirlpool authorized an additional $2 billion in share repurchases under the Company's ongoing share repurchase program. Approximately $1.5 billion remained available under the program as of December 31, 2021. The Company's board of directors also approved a $0.35 increase in the quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock to $1.75 per share from $1.40 per share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2022.

Genuine Parts announced today a 10% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend for 2022. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its February 14, 2022 Board meeting, increased the cash dividend payable to an annual rate of $3.58 per share compared with the previous dividend of $3.26 per share. The quarterly cash dividend of eighty-nine and one-half cents per share is payable April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record March 4, 2022. GPC has paid a cash dividend every year since going public in 1948, and 2022 marks the 66th consecutive year of increased dividends paid to shareholders.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.227 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.724 per common share, representing a 9.7% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.484 per common share from the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable March 14, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

Baxter International, a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 25, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.12 per share of common stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share. The dividend is payable on April 5, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

