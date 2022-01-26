Wells Fargo today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.25 per share, payable March 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on Feb. 4, 2022, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors. The first quarter dividend represents an increase of $0.05 per share from the prior quarter.

Synchrony Financial announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock, payable on February 17, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2022.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's dividend by 2.2%, or $0.01 per share, to $0.47 per share. "The increase in the dividend reflects our Board of Directors' confidence in the Company's strong cash flow and the continued strength of our diversified business model," said Penske Automotive Group President, Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. The dividend is payable March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share of the company's common stock for the second quarter of 2022. Payment will be made on April 7, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

The board of directors of Grainger today declared a cash dividend of $1.62 per share payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 14, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WFC,SYF,PAG,MRK,GWW

