Markets
WFC

Daily Dividend Report: WFC,SCHW,PCAR,NSC,MET

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Wells Fargo today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.10 per share, payable June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 7, 2021, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors. Wells Fargo has approximately 4.1 billion shares outstanding.

The Board of Directors of Charles Schwab at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2021.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today approved an increase of 6% in the regular quarterly cash dividend from thirty-two cents per share to thirty-four cents per share. The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2021.

Norfolk Southern today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 99 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 20 to shareholders of record on May 7. Norfolk Southern is reducing the days between shareholder of record date and payable date beginning this quarter, effectively accelerating payments to shareholders. Norfolk Southern has paid a dividend on its common stock for 155 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

MetLife today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.48 per share, an increase of 4.3% from the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.46 per share. MetLife has increased its common stock quarterly dividend at a 10.0% compound annual growth rate since 2011. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2021.

Daily Dividend Report: WFC,SCHW,PCAR,NSC,MET
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WFC,SCHW,PCAR,NSC,MET

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC SCHW PCAR NSC MET

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular