Daily Dividend Report: WFC,SCHW,PCAR,NSC,MET

Wells Fargo today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.10 per share, payable June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 7, 2021, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors. Wells Fargo has approximately 4.1 billion shares outstanding.

The Board of Directors of Charles Schwab at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2021.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today approved an increase of 6% in the regular quarterly cash dividend from thirty-two cents per share to thirty-four cents per share. The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2021.

Norfolk Southern today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 99 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 20 to shareholders of record on May 7. Norfolk Southern is reducing the days between shareholder of record date and payable date beginning this quarter, effectively accelerating payments to shareholders. Norfolk Southern has paid a dividend on its common stock for 155 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

MetLife today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.48 per share, an increase of 4.3% from the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.46 per share. MetLife has increased its common stock quarterly dividend at a 10.0% compound annual growth rate since 2011. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2021.

