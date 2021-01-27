Daily Dividend Report: WFC,MRK,FTV,NSC,WMB

Wells Fargo today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.10 per share, payable March 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on Feb. 5, 2021, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors. Wells Fargo has approximately 4.1 billion shares outstanding.

Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share of the company's common stock for the second quarter of 2021. Payment will be made on April 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

Fortive announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable on March 26, 2021 to common stockholders of record on February 26, 2021.

Norfolk Southern today announced that its board of directors approved a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, from 94 to 99 cents per share. The company also announced an increase to its long-term target dividend payout ratio from 33% to a range of 35-40% of net income. "Strong operational results achieved through our precision scheduled railroading transformation have underpinned robust cash flow generation," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. "Today's announcements highlight our confidence in long-term value creation and commitment to superior shareholder returns." The dividend is payable March 10 to shareholders of record on Feb. 5. Norfolk Southern has paid a dividend on its common stock for 154 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.41 per share, or $1.64 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on March 29, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2021. This is a 2.5% increase from Williams' first-quarter 2020 quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, paid in March 2020.

