Werner Enterprises, one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics companies, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12. This dividend will be paid on May 3, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2022. Werner Enterprises has paid a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders every quarter since July 1987.

Bank7, the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7, today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 23, 2022.

On March 3, 2022, the Board of Directors of Equity LifeStyle Properties declared a first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.41 per common share, representing, on an annualized basis, a dividend of $1.64 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 8, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2022.

CMCT announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share of common stock, an approximate 13% increase from the prior quarter. This dividend represents a 4.6% annualized yield utilizing the March 7 closing price. The dividend will be paid on April 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2022.

Heritage's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WERN,BSVN,ELS,CMCT,HRTG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.