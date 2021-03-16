Daily Dividend Report: WDFC,BXMT,RPAI,NYMT,AKR

WD-40 today announced that its board of directors declared on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share reflecting an increase of more than 7 percent compared to the previous quarter's dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2021.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the first quarter of 2021. This dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Retail Properties of America, today announced that its board of directors declared a dividend for the Company's outstanding Class A common stock for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.07 per common share, up from the $0.06 per common share declared for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend of $0.07 per common share will be paid on April 9, 2021, to Class A common stockholders of record on March 26, 2021.

New York Mortgage Trust announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on shares of its common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The dividend will be payable on April 26, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2021.

Acadia Realty Trust today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, payable on April 15, 2021 to holders of record as of March 31, 2021. As previously announced, the Board temporarily suspended distributions on its common shares and common units from the second quarter 2020 through the fourth quarter 2020.

