Daily Dividend Report: WBA,CSX,COP,MET,PSX

On July 8, 2020 the Walgreens Boots Alliance board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 46.75 cents per share, an increase of 2.2 percent. The increased dividend is payable September 11, 2020 to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2020, and raises the annual rate from $1.83 per share to $1.87 per share. This marks the 45th consecutive year that WBA and its predecessor company, Walgreen, have raised the dividend, and the 87th year a dividend has been paid.

The board of directors of CSX approved a $0.26 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 31, 2020.

ConocoPhillips announced today a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share, payable Sept. 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2020.

MetLife today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter 2020 common stock dividend of $0.46 per share. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 4, 2020.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2020.

