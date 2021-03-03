Daily Dividend Report: VZ,SNV,SRC,CCMP,FRG

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 62.75 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous two quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 3, 2021, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2021. Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $10.23 billion in cash dividend payments in 2020.

The Board of Directors of Synovus Financial has declared the following quarterly dividends. A $0.33 per share on the company's common stock to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2021, payable on April 1, 2021.

Spirit Realty Capital, a premier net lease real estate investment trust that invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on February 17, 2021 of $0.625 per common share, representing an annualized rate of $2.50 per common share. Stockholders of record as of Wednesday, March 31, 2021 will receive the cash dividend on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

CMC Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share, $1.84 per share on an annualized basis, on the company's common stock, an increase of approximately five percent over the most recent quarterly dividend, which was most recently paid on or about January 29, 2021. The dividend will be payable on or about April 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 23, 2021. The Board also authorized an increase in the company's existing share repurchase program to $150 million, from the approximately $27 million that was remaining as available as of December 31, 2020.

Franchise Group today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend to common stockholders of $0.375 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on or about April 15, 2021 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on the close of business on March 31, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.