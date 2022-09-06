Daily Dividend Report: VZ,SBR,RHP,ARE,THG

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 65.25 cents per outstanding share, an increase of 1.25 cents per share from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on November 1, 2022, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2022. This is the 16th consecutive year Verizon's Board has approved a quarterly dividend increase.

"Our consistently disciplined approach to the market to maximize growth and profitability has again put the Verizon Board in a position to raise the dividend," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "We will continue to execute our network-as-a-service strategy to deliver long-term shareholder value." Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made approximately $5.4 billion in cash dividend payments in the first half of 2022.

Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust, today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.835990 per unit, payable on September 29, 2022, to unit holders of record on September 15, 2022.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, today announced that the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, to be paid on October 17, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022. The Company's new interim dividend policy is a minimum dividend of 100% of REIT taxable income annually, subject to the Board of Directors' future determinations as to the amount of quarterly distributions and the timing thereof.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.18 per common share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending September 30, 2022, of $4.66 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 5 percent, over the 12 months ended September 30, 2021

The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2022.

