Daily Dividend Report: VZ,MO,LHX,FMC,WRB

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 64 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous two quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 2, 2022, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022. Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said, "We are pleased that our consistent operations performance has once again put our Board in a position to return a dividend to our shareholders." Verizon has 4.198 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $10.4 billion in cash dividend payments in 2021.

Altria Group, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, payable on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 24, 2022.

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies has approved a 10 percent increase in the company's per share quarterly cash dividend rate from $1.02 to $1.12, commencing with the dividend for the first quarter of 2022, which is payable March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 11, 2022. The dividend corresponds to an increase in the annualized rate from $4.08 to $4.48 and represents the third double-digit dividend increase since the merger was completed in mid-2019.

FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 53 cents per share, payable on April 21, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2022.

W. R. Berkley announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 3-for-2 common stock split to be paid in the form of a stock dividend to holders of record on March 9, 2022. The additional shares are expected to be issued on March 23, 2022, immediately subsequent to the payment of the regular quarterly cash dividend referred to below. The Board of Directors has also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its pre-split common stock of 13 cents per share, also to be paid on March 23, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2022. At February 17, 2022, W. R. Berkley Corporation had 176,790,914 shares of common stock outstanding.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: VZ,MO,LHX,FMC,WRB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.