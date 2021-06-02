Daily Dividend Report: VZ,GD,HES,GVA,GTN

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 62.75 cents per outstanding share, consistent with the previous three quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 2, 2021, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2021. "We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders as we continue to execute our multi-purpose network strategy and grow the top and bottom lines," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "With the strength of our business and revenue growth trajectory, we look forward to putting the Board in the position to raise the dividend again later this year, which we have done for 14 consecutive years." Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $10.23 billion in cash dividend payments in 2020.

The board of directors of General Dynamics today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 6, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2021. The board also provided management with the authority to repurchase an additional 10 million shares of the company's issued and outstanding common stock on the open market.

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on June 30, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

Granite Construction today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2021, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Gray Television announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of its common stock and Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

