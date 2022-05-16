Daily Dividend Report: VMC,SGC,BRKR,HOG,JKHY

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2022. Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates - primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel - and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete.

The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable June 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 24, 2022.

Bruker today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 17, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2022.

The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable June 17, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of June 2, 2022.

Jack Henry & Associates today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.49 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on June 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 27, 2022. At May 11, 2022, there were 72,864,173 shares of the common stock outstanding.

