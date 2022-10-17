The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 5, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022.

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 59 cents per share. This dividend is payable Dec. 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 7, 2022.

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2022.

Bank of New York Mellon today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock. A quarterly common stock dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on November 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 27, 2022.

FNB announced it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 5, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: VMC,AEE,AON,BK,FNB

