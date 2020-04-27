Daily Dividend Report: VLO,SYF,KRP,AMG,LIN

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.98 per share. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2020.

Synchrony Financial announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock, payable on May 14, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on May 4, 2020.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 96,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced that the Board of Directors of Kimbell Royalty approved a cash distribution payment of 50% of projected cash available for distribution for the first quarter of 2020, or $0.17 per common unit. The distribution will be payable on May 11, 2020 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on May 4, 2020.

Linde announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.963 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 3, 2020.

The Affiliated Managers Group announced a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.01 per common share, payable May 21, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 7, 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased $70 million in common stock and plans to reallocate $50 million of capital toward share repurchases, in lieu of dividend payments, over the balance of 2020.

