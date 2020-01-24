Daily Dividend Report: VLO, D, WTFC, PH, COST

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has approved an increase in the company's regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock from $0.90 per share to $0.98 per share, effective with the quarterly dividend the Board has declared to be payable on March 4, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2020. The increase in the dividend raises the annualized cash dividend rate on Valero's common stock to $3.92 per share.

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 94 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on March 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 28, 2020. This is the 368th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Oct. 31, 2019.

Wintrust Financial today announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2020. This represents an increase of approximately 12% from the $0.25 quarterly cash dividend paid in each of the quarters of 2019.

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 88 cents per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2020. The dividend is payable March 6, 2020. This is the company's 279th consecutive quarterly dividend. Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 63 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of 65 cents per share. The quarterly dividend is payable February 21, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 7, 2020.

