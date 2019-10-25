Daily Dividend Report: VFC, BRO, COG, GRC, GILD

VF declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, reflecting a 12 percent increase over the previous quarter's dividend. This dividend will be payable on December 20, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2019.

Brown & Brown (BRO) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share. The dividend is payable on November 20, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 8, 2019. The dividend represents a 6.25% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share and is the twenty-sixth consecutive annual dividend increase for the Company.

Cabot's Board of Directors has approved an 11 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share on the Company's common stock, resulting in the fifth dividend increase since May 2017. The dividend will be paid on November 15, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2019.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable December 10, 2019, to shareholders of record November 15, 2019. The cash dividend will represent a 7.4% increase over the $0.135 dividend paid in the previous quarter.

Gilead Sciences has declared a cash dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2019.

