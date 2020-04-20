Daily Dividend Report: VALU,SWK,BOH,BMRC,ERF

Value Line announced today that its Board of Directors declared a 5% dividend increase over the current quarterly dividend level, its sixth consecutive annual increase. The Board's action on April 17, 2020 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, or $0.84 annualized, payable on May 11, 2020, to stockholders of record on April 27, 2020.

Stanley Black & Decker announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular second quarter cash dividend of $0.69 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The Bank of Hawaii's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share on the Company's outstanding shares. The dividend will be payable on June 12, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.

The Bank of Marin Bancorp Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share on April 17, 2020. This represents the 60th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Bank of Marin Bancorp. The dividend is payable on May 8, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2020.

Enerplus announces that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on May 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date for this payment is April 29, 2020.

