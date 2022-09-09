Daily Dividend Report: VAC,ABBV,AMAT,KRC,VICI

Marriott Vacations Worldwide today announced its board of directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on or around October 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 22, 2022.

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.41 per share. The cash dividend is payable November 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 14, 2022. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by more than 250 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 25, 2022. The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied's capital allocation strategy. In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Applied returned $1.23 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $6.4 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

Kilroy Realty announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per common share payable on October 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022. The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $2.16 per share and is a 3.8% increase from the previous annualized dividend level of $2.08 per share.

VICI Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of common stock for the period from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, representing an annualized amount of $1.56 per share and an 8.3% increase from the current dividend rate. The dividend will be payable on October 6, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 22, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: VAC,ABBV,AMAT,KRC,VICI

