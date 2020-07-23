Markets
Daily Dividend Report: V, BAC, SHW, NEM, SYF

Visa (V) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of class A common stock, payable on September 1, 2020, to all holders of record as of August 14, 2020.

Bank of America declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.18 per share, payable on September 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 4, 2020. The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share on the 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B. The dividend is payable on October 23, 2020 to shareholders of record as of October 9, 2020.

The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.34 per common share payable on September 11, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 21, 2020.

Newmont Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable on September 24, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2020.

Synchrony Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock, payable on August 13, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on August 3, 2020.

