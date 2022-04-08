Utz Brands, a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.054 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock. Payment is expected to be made by the Company on April 28, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2022.

The board of directors of Ford Motor today declared a second-quarter regular dividend of 10 cents per share on the company's outstanding common and Class B stock. The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 26.

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners holding Enterprise common units with respect to the first quarter of 2022 of $0.465 per unit, or $1.86 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Thursday, May 12, 2022, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, April 29, 2022. This distribution represents a 3.3 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the first quarter of 2021.

Allegion, a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per ordinary share of the company. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2022.

AZZ, a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a fourth quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.17 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on May 17, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UTZ,F,EPD,ALLE,AZZ

