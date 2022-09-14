Daily Dividend Report: USB,O,KDP,PCAR,DHR

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable October 17, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022. This represents an increase of 4.3 percent compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share. At this new quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.92 per common share.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.248 per share from $0.2475 per share. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of October 3, 2022. This is the 117th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for October's dividend is September 30, 2022. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.976 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $2.97 per share.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 6.7% increase in its annualized dividend rate to $0.80 per share, from the current annualized rate of $0.75 per share, effective with the regular quarterly cash dividend announced today. The 6.7% increase, combined with the previous dividend increase announced in February 2021, will result in a 13.0% increase versus year-ago in cash dividends paid in 2022. The increased regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share is payable in U.S. dollars on the Company's common stock on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today approved an increase of 9% in the regular quarterly cash dividend from thirty-four cents per share to thirty-seven cents per share. The dividend will be payable on December 6, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022.

Danaher announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of its common stock, payable on October 28, 2022 to holders of record on September 30, 2022.

