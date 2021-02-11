Daily Dividend Report: UPS,PSX,KHC,ZTS,K

UPS today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable March 10, 2021 to shareowners of record on February 22, 2021. Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS's core principles and a hallmark of the company's financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 22, 2021.

The Board of Directors of The Kraft Heinz Company today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on March 26, 2021, to stockholders of record as of March 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Zoetis has declared a second quarter 2021 dividend payable to holders of the company's common stock of $0.25 per share. The dividend is to be paid on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, to holders of record on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on March 15, 2021, to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 1, 2021. This is the 385th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors announced plans to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.58 per share beginning with the second quarter of 2021.

