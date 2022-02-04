The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share on the company's common stock, payable March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record February 28, 2022. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 123 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Mondelez International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Southside Bancshares, parent company of Southside Bank, approved a 3.0% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01, to $0.34 per common share and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share. The cash dividend of $0.34 is scheduled for payment on March 3, 2022, to common stock shareholders of record on February 17, 2022. "We are pleased to announce the quarterly dividend increase to $0.34 per share," stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bancshares, Inc. "Given the positive economic conditions in our markets and our strong balance sheet, we are excited about the prospects for 2022."

Microchip Technology, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 25.3 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003 and has increased its dividend 69 times since its inception.

EQT today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UNP,MDLZ,SBSI,MCHP,EQT

