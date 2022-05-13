Daily Dividend Report: UNP, CBOE, RE, SRE, WY

Union Pacific (UNP) voted to increase the quarterly dividend on the Company's common shares by 10% to $1.30 per share. The dividend is payable June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record May 31, 2022.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2022. The second-quarter 2022 dividend is payable on June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 31, 2022.

Everest Re Group declared an increase in the regular quarterly dividend from $1.55 to $1.65 per common share. This dividend will be payable on or before June 17, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of May 25, 2022.

Sempra (SRE) has declared a $1.145 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable July 15, 2022, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2022.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.18 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on June 17, 2022, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on June 3, 2022.

