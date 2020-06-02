Daily Dividend Report: UNH,SUI,AGI,VMI,TCBK

Theb UnitedHealth Group Board of Directors at its regular quarterly meeting authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid June 30, 2020, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business June 22, 2020.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.79 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2020. The distribution is payable July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2020.

Alamos Gold today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.015 per common share. The Company has paid dividends for 11 consecutive years during which time $173 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2020. This dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Valmont Industries, a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 cents per share payable on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 26, 2020. The dividend indicates an annual rate of $1.80 per share.

The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares, parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on its common stock, no par value, on May 28, 2020. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2020 to holders of record on June 12, 2020.

