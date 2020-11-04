Daily Dividend Report: UNH,EXPD,FDS,ENB,HII

The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid on December 15, 2020, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on December 7, 2020.

Expeditors International of Washington, today announced that on November 2, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.52 per share, payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2020.

FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 17, 2020, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on November 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Enbridge has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share, payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2020 dividend.

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.14 per share, an $0.11 increase over the $1.03 per share dividend paid in each of the prior four quarters. The $1.14 per share dividend will be payable on Dec. 11, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 27, 2020.

