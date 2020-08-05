Daily Dividend Report: UNH,CABO,ABC,MCHP,CDW

The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid on September 22, 2020, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on September 14, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Cable One today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share, an increase of $0.25 per share in the company's quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2020.

The AmerisourceBergen's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share, payable September 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020.

Microchip Technology, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 36.80 cents per share. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 21, 2020. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003 and has increased its dividend 64 times since its inception.

CDW, a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share to be paid on September 10, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2020. This represents a 28.8 percent increase over last year's dividend. Future dividends will be subject to Board of Director approval.

