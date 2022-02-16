Daily Dividend Report: UNH,ADI,KHC,NOC,PEG

The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.45 per share, to be paid on March 22, 2022, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on March 14, 2022.

Analog Devices today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.69 per outstanding share of common stock to $0.76, which is the equivalent of $3.04 annually. The new dividend represents an increase of 10% and marks the Company's 19th increase in the last 18 years. ADI has paid a dividend for 73 consecutive quarters, totaling more than $8 billion of cash returned to shareholders through dividends. The increase is effective with the dividend payable on March 8, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2022.

Kraft Heinz announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on March 25, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2022.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $1.57 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable March 16, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Feb. 28, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a quarterly common stock dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $0.54 per share payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2022. This action, which was announced during PSEG's September Investor Conference, represents a $0.03 per share, or 5.9% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend and brings the indicative annual dividend rate to $2.16 per share. Ralph Izzo, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to be able to increase the cash return to our shareholders. This latest increase represents the 18th increase in the common dividend in the past 19 years and marks our 115th consecutive year of paying a common dividend to shareholders, which is an achievement attained by very few companies. PSEG's long history of paying a common dividend is aided by our strong balance sheet, improved business mix and the durability of our growth strategy, which are expected to support consistent and sustainable growth in the common dividend."

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UNH,ADI,KHC,NOC,PEG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.