Daily Dividend Report: UGI,DCP,C,BAC,SHW

The Board of Directors of UGI has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020. "We are pleased to announce that UGI has increased its dividend for the 33rd consecutive year," said John L. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI. "Over the past five years, UGI's dividend has a compound annual growth rate of 7.7%, well above our 4% commitment to shareholders." UGI has paid common dividends for 136 consecutive years, one of the longest consecutive dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies.

DCP Midstream announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a first quarter 2020 common unit distribution of $0.39 per unit, or $1.56 per unit on an annualized basis. This quarterly common unit distribution will be paid May 15, 2020 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on May 22, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 4, 2020.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.18 per share, payable on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2020.

The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.34 per common share payable on June 5, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 22, 2020.

