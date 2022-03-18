Daily Dividend Report: UDR,NLY,EQR,ROP,FITB

UDR, a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.38 per share, payable in cash on May 2, 2022 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of April 11, 2022. The May 2, 2022 dividend will be the 198th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management declared the first quarter 2022 common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. This dividend is payable April 29, 2022, to common shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2022.

Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the first quarter of $0.625 per share will be paid on April 8, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 28, 2022. The annualized dividend of $2.50 per share is a 3.7% increase over the Company's 2021 common share dividend.

Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.62 per share payable on April 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on April 5, 2022.

Fifth Third Bancorp today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.30 per share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on April 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

