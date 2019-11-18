Daily Dividend Report: UBSI, SIX, CINF, WLK, EPR

United Bankshares (UBSI) announced that its Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.35 per share for shareholders of record as of December 13, 2019. Dividends per share of $1.37 for the year 2019 represents an increase over the $1.36 per share paid for the year of 2018. The dividend is payable January 2, 2020.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.83 per share of common stock payable to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2019. The dividend will be paid December 9, 2019.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) declared a 56-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2019.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2625 per share for the third quarter of 2019. This dividend will be payable on December 10, 2019, to stockholders of record on November 26, 2019.

EPR Properties (EPR) announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.375 per common share is payable December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 29, 2019.

