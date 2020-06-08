Daily Dividend Report: TT,EFC,GBLI,HLIO,EE

Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, held its 2020 Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Davidson, North Carolina. The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 cents per ordinary share, payable September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 4, 2020. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.09 per common share, payable on July 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2020.

Global Indemnity announces its Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of $0.25 per ordinary share to be paid on June 30, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 23, 2020.

Helios Technologies, a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 20, 2020 to stockholders of record as of July 5, 2020.

Today, the Board of Directors of El Paso Electric declared a cash dividend on shares of EE common stock. If EE's previously announced acquisition by the Infrastructure Investments Fund occurs on or before June 16, 2020, EE will pay a "stub period" cash dividend in an amount equal to $0.004231 per share (which reflects the most recent regular quarterly EE common stock dividend rate of $0.385 per share, divided by 91) multiplied by the number of days from and including March 18, 2020, the day after the record date for the most recent regular quarterly EE common stock dividend, to and including the closing date of the IIF acquisition. If the IIF acquisition occurs after June 16, 2020, EE will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share.

