Daily Dividend Report: TSN,PGR,CNO,ITW,AEE

The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, at a meeting on May 7, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on Class A common stock and $0.378 per share on Class B common stock, payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Progressive today declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2020, ex-dividend date of July 6, 2020.

CNO Financial Group, announced today that its board of directors has approved a $0.01 per share increase in its quarterly dividend, its eighth consecutive annual increase. The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable June 24, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.07 per share for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend equates to $4.28 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2020.

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 49.5 cents per share. This dividend is payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.