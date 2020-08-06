Daily Dividend Report: TSCO,CME,ADP,ADM,MFC

Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of the Company's common stock, a 14.3 percent increase of the previous dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 9, 2020, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on August 24, 2020.

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.85 per share, payable September 25, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2020.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 91 cents per share payable October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 11, 2020.

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 36.0 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 9, 2020, to shareholders of record on Aug. 19, 2020. This is ADM's 355th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 88 years of uninterrupted dividends.

Manulife's Board of Directors today announced a quarterly shareholders' dividend of $0.28 per share on the common shares of Manulife Financial, payable on and after September 21, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020.

