Daily Dividend Report: TSCO,CME,ADM,GOLD,SMG

Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of the Company's common stock. In addition, the Company announced its intention to restart its share repurchase program which had been suspended in March 2020 due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Today's capital allocation announcement is consistent with our Life Out Here Strategy that we detailed at last month's Enhanced Earnings Event. One of our Life Out Here strategic pillars is to generate healthy shareholder return. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation allow us to not only invest in the business but return cash to shareholders through dividends and opportunistic share repurchases. With our recently completed refinancing, we have no near-term maturities and ample capital to position us for continued success," said Kurt Barton, Tractor Supply's Chief Financial Officer. The dividend will be paid on December 8, 2020, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on November 23, 2020.

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.85 per share, payable December 29, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 10, 2020.

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 36.0 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on Nov. 19, 2020. This is ADM's 356th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 89 years of uninterrupted dividends.

Barrick Gold today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.09 per share, a 12.5% increase on the previous quarter's dividend, payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro, one of the world's leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable on Thursday, December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Monday, November 30, 2020.

