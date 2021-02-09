Daily Dividend Report: TROW,L,MA,GRA,LRCX

T. Rowe Price Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share payable March 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2021. The quarterly dividend rate represents a 20% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.90 per share. This will mark the 35th consecutive year since the firm's initial public offering that the company will have increased its regular annual dividend.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable March 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2021.

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 44 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on May 7, 2021 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of April 9, 2021.

W. R. Grace today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share. The dividend, payable March 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2021, reflects approval by the Board of Directors of a 10 percent increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend, from $1.20 per common share to $1.32 per common share.

Lam Research today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made April 7, 2021 to holders of record on March 17, 2021. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

