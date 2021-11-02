Daily Dividend Report: TROW,GPN,SPG,EL,HUN

T. Rowe Price Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2021.

Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable December 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2021.

Simon Property Group's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.65 in cash on November 1, 2021, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This is a 26.9% increase year-over-year and a 10.0% increase compared to the third quarter 2021 dividend. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Est—e Lauder announced today a 13% increase in the quarterly dividend on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock to $.60 per share, up from the previous quarterly rate of $.53 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

Huntsman today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.1875 per share cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2021.

