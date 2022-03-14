Daily Dividend Report: TRN,LII,IIPR,WH,INT

Trinity Industries, has declared a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity's 232nd consecutively paid dividend, is payable April 29, 2022 to stockholders of record on April 14, 2022.

The board of directors of Lennox International voted to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

Innovative Industrial Properties, the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that its board of directors has declared a first quarter 2022 dividend of $1.75 per share of common stock, representing an approximately 17% increase over IIP's fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $1.50 per share of common stock, and an approximately 33% increase over IIP's first quarter 2021 dividend of $1.32 per share of common stock. The dividend is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $7.00 per common share. The dividends are payable on April 14, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on its common stock, payable March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2022.

World Fuel Services announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on April 8, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 25, 2022.

