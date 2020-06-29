Daily Dividend Report: T,RCII,RVSB,IMKTA,BKU

The board of directors of AT&T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 a share on the company's common shares. The dividend is payable on August 3, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2020.

Rent-A-Center, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on July 28, 2020 to the Company's common stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 10, 2020.

Riverview Bancorp, today announced its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, which remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The dividend will be payable July 22, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 8, 2020. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 3.81%.

Ingles Markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable July 16, 2020, to all shareholders of record on July 9, 2020.

BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2020.

